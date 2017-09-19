English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeHuawei Operations Transformation Forum 2017 - Articles

Data analysis playing key role in operators’ transformation

19 SEP 2017

LIVE FROM OPERATIONS TRANSFORMATION FORUM 2017, HONG KONG: Huawei’s consulting services were spotlighted by keynote speakers from Viva Kuwait, Safaricom and 3GIS in discussions of how data analysis plays a key part in their transformation programmes.

Zarrar Khan, CTO of VIVA Kuwait, explained the operator turned to Huawei to aid with a programme designed to “optimise our operations and improve our financial position”. Khan said Viva wanted to streamline legacy operational structures established in the 2G era, noting most mobile operators still have multiple teams covering planning, deployment, operations and optimisation.

“The structure of the teams are more or less similar” to the early days of 2G, he said.

Khan explained the operator adopted agile planning which required a high degree of automation, and jointly developed a three-layered programme named CWR, which consolidated information about billing, usage and rollout planning in a centralised data warehouse.

Viva Kuwait’s goal is to reduce the number of planning teams by 90 per cent and operations teams by 80 per cent by 2020. It is “also targeting automation of all key business processes” and a “20 per cent improvement on return on new investment”.

Outsourcing options
Improving efficiency was also a key motivator for 3GIS, CEO Mats Comstedt told delegates. The company is an infrastructure joint venture between 3 Sweden and Telenor, a structure which created unique challenges in terms of ensuring only the right data is shared between parents which are essentially competitors.

3GIS already completed an initial round of outsourcing non-core operations, but Comstedt said it realised it needed to modernise its structure to prepare for future traffic growth.

“We took a decision to make a clean cut, to outsource all execution,” Comstedt said, explaining it tasked Huawei with assisting in network modernisation and expanding its outsourcing.

Comstedt said 3GIS is seeing clear benefits in terms of “quality, availability and cost”, with a global network operations centre (GNOC) in Romania acting as a data warehouse. However, the company plans to go further in terms of its transformation through further automation of its processes.

“Huawei is running a project together with us where we are collecting data from the network and trying to create rules,” he said. The goal is to enable all staff to easily analyse the information “to provide actionable insights” and then quickly query the database with any follow-up questions. Comstedt said the opportunities presented by “leveraging the data is huge”.

Fixed focus
Kenya-based Safaricom’s transformation involved a push into fixed line broadband services. Franklin Ocharo, director of products and services (pictured), explained data analysis played a key part in identifying which homes are best suited for fixed line services – a process which enabled the operator to identify 2 million prospects from a total list of 12 million homes.

Close analysis of the data also enabled Safaricom to overcome a lack of experience in connecting and marketing fixed line services, providing clear information on how homes would be connected, and the operator would “create a return on investment for us to continue our deployment,” he said.

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Related

Huawei takes on indoor coverage challenges

KPN details “no compromise” transformation

New Huawei unit focuses on lifting operator ROI
Huawei Operations Transformation Forum 2017 - Articles

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei OTF17 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association