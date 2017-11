Interview: BT’s Howard Watson

The CEO of BT’s Technology, Service and Operations division reveals the challenges behind its integration with mobile operator EE and the opportunities this now offers. And as hype around 5G cranks up, Watson offers his thoughts on the real-life commercial deployment of the next-generation technology. Plus BT’s technology head provides an insight into the company’s relationship with Huawei and how this will evolve in the years ahead.