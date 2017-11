Feature: The road to 5G

There’s huge amounts of hype around 5G at the moment – the next generation mobile technology set to appear in the next couple of years. Mobile World Live is at Huawei’s Mobile Broadband Forum to find out why 5G is such a big deal. When will we see the technology launched and what services will it enable? Operators Deutsche Telekom, LG UPlus, Orange and NTT DOCOMO, as well as chipset giant Intel, provide their perspectives.