Feature: Huawei MBBF17 – Quotes of the Day

17 NOV 2017

Here’s a snapshot of the second day’s keynote addresses from Huawei’s Global Mobile Broadband Forum 2017 in London. Speakers in the ‘4.5G Innovation & Growth’ session included: Ryan Ding, President, Carrier Business Group, Huawei; Gavin Patterson, CEO, British Telecom Group; Dr. Bruno Jacobfeuerborn, CTO, Deutsche Telekom Group; Arnaud Vamparys, Senior VP Radio Networks, Orange Group; Enrique Blanco, CTO, Telefónica Group; Fotis Karonis, Managing Director Mobile & Voice Convergence, BT; Makoto Noda, VP Mobile Technology, Mobile NW Division, SoftBank; Martin Francisco, Head of Radio Network, Vodafone Group; Edward Deng, President of Wireless Solution, Huawei.