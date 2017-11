Feature: 5G football – the virtual and physical worlds collide

One of the most popular demos on the showfloor at Huawei’s MBBF17 was the 5G football shootout. By reducing latency to a very small amount, it was possible for the goalkeeper to save a shot wearing a VR headset as the striker hit the ball in the physical world. The virtual and physical worlds seamlessly converge thanks to 5G technology!