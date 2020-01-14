 LG U+ Leading Global 5G Network Automation Innovation – Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeHuawei MBBF - Videos

LG U+ Leading Global 5G Network Automation Innovation

14 JAN 2020

PARTNER FEATURE: LG U+ is one of the operators deploying 5G commercial networks first. At the early stage of 5G commercial use, terminals and the ecosystem are not fully mature. Network maintenance and optimization is now facing many challenges, such as insufficient experience and slow performance convergence. Network automation becomes an urgent requirement for LG U+.

In order to address these new challenges in 5G network and reduce network O&M cost, LG U+ applying AI technology into the mobile networks. Innovative Features like Automatic Neighbor Relation (ANR) and AI-based massive MIMO pattern optimization can effectively address the requirement of efficiency and basic network quality at the early stage of 5G network deployment. The successfully large-scale commercial use of these two innovative features significantly improves the quality of LG U+ 5G network.

Choi Taek Jin, CTO of LGU+, said in an interview: “Automated O&M and remote control are very important for 5G, so for 5G we have put more effort in it. Uplus has done some preparation for automation. Using applications to collect data and create a database, using this information to go through some optimization and using specific tools to adjust the tilts for beam patterns and automation control.

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Mobile Mix: Aloha from Hawaii

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association