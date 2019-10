Feature video: MBBF19 highlights

17 OCT 2019

Huawei’s 2019 Global Mobile BroadBand Forum attracted more than 1,600 of the industry’s most influential execs from operators, vertical industries, equipment manufacturers, analysts, media and standards organisations. With 5G a reality, the big question posed at the show was how do we now gear up for the big 5G opportunity? Keynote speakers included Huawei, GSMA, China Mobile, Orange, Elisa, Zain and Sunrise.