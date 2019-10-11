MBBF19 gears up for 5G showcase

PARTNER CONTENT: Huawei’s annual Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF), held for the first time in Zurich, Switzerland, brings industry players together to highlight the latest 5G developments and success stories, and explore new ways to promote sustainable growth across the mobile ecosystem.

The event, running from 15 to 16 October, is themed “5G, Gear Up,” and again is expected to attract industry leaders from across the world to facilitate debate and exchanges among global mobile network operators, vertical industry leaders and other key partners.

Last year’s event pulled together 2,200 visitors with 2,700-square-metres of exhibition space devoted to technology demos and this year’s event builds on that success.

MBBF has witnessed rapid development and technological evolution in the mobile industry since the first gathering in Oslo in 2010. This year marks the tenth anniversary of MBBF following events across the globe (including London, Shanghai and Tokyo). Commercial 5G adoption in 2019 has exceeded all expectations, with Huawei announcing more than 50 commercial contracts worldwide. Deployments by 35 mobile players have kicked off across Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. The event’s theme (“5G, Gear Up”) truly reflects this progress.

New chapter

The world’s 5G pioneers and leaders will gather in Zurich to jointly promote the accelerating development and start a new chapter in mobile communications. Some of the questions that are sure to be top of mind include: How can industry evolve and develop in the 5G era? How can competitive commercial 5G networks be built? How can 5G business success be ensured?

The conference agenda was developed with these concerns in mind and offers a comprehensive lineup of mobile experts from across all industry segments. Meanwhile, the expo will give attendees a first-hand look at leading operators’ 5G commercial success stories and allow them to explore new business opportunities in line with global commercial developments.

Keynote speakers this year include Huawei Deputy Chairman Ken Hu, GSMA CTO Alex Sinclair, China Mobile EVP Zhao Dachun, Sunrise CEO Olaf Swantee (pictured left), Orange Group SVP for radio networks Arnaud Vamparys and Zain Group CTO Hisham Allam, ETSI Director-General Luis Jorge Romero, Elisa CTO Kalle Lehtinen, and Hatch Entertainment Founder & CEO Juhani Honkala.

Sunrise 5G progress

As one of the earliest mobile players to commercialise 5G (its network launched in March 2019), the operator will show off a variety of use cases as well as share its 5G business strategy.

A number of other first-round 5G commercial adopters will also be on hand to discuss their 5G deployment experiences.

Four exhibition areas will be set up at Zurich Exhibition Hall to demonstrate the force and scale of 5G development across the world. More than ten 5G use cases will be on display, including 5G 8K live streaming, AR/VR and smart manufacturing. Attendees also will be taken on an interactive journey which includes premium immersive experiences.

The Cool Tech exhibition will showcase Huawei’s end-to-end technology innovations, which include more than ten hardware technologies in chips and materials as well as software breakthroughs. A series of end-to-end 5G solutions shows the power of the company’s ultra-lean networks. These innovations highlight the company’s continuous investments in fundamental R&D.

The Digital Indoor Solution (DIS) exhibition will showcase simplified networks and the 5G indoor premium experience, highlighting the development trends of the DIS industry and the main drivers behind the flourishing ecosystem.

The Autonomous 5G exhibition will provide visitors with an opportunity to experience cutting-edge wireless network applications, such as flexible business support, acute visual recognition, intelligent football games, adaptive precise network planning, and level 3 and 4 self-driving powered by autonomous networks.

The LTE exhibition will display the latest innovations enabling cost-efficient coverage in full-scenario, 5G-like capacity experiences, as well as collaboration with New Radio and high-value services such as NB-IoT and WTTx.

The microwave backhaul exhibition is to unveil the next generation of “new” microwave at the event, with a demonstration focusing on the changes in topologies and RF technologies that are applied for the first time to microwave.

