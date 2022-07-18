Huawei Innovation Week 2022

The Green Development Solution Launch at the Win-Win Huawei Innovation Week focus on:

Enhancement of Energy Efficiency: it is the first fuel for global operator

Continuous Innovation to launch overall green development solutions

Industry Initiatives: Calling on ICT industry to build a Unified Industry-wide Energy Efficiency Indicator System for the green development of the ICT Industry.

Thank you for your ongoing support, and we look forward to seeing you at the event!

Please note that all times shown are CEST.