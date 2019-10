Huawei Global ICT Energy Efficiency Summit 2019 highlights

02 OCT 2019

PARTNER CONTENT: The fifth annual Global ICT Energy Efficiency Summit from Huawei was set against the backdrop of two major developments. First, this year’s event in Amsterdam took place as commercial 5G deployments are ramping up around the world, bringing superfast speeds and ultra-low latency to mobile users. After years of hype, 5G is real and delivering. Second, the event was held at a time when debate around climate change dominates headlines.