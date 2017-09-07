HUAWEI CONNECT: Quotes of the Day

07 SEP 2017

Yan Lida, President of Huawei’s Enterprise Business Group, opened day three’s keynote programme with a focus on ‘Global Platform, Win-win Ecosystem.’ DHL Group’s Dr Markus Voss spoke on ‘Digitalisation: Shaping the Future of Tomorrow Today.’ A panel discussion focused on the ‘AI Ecosystem’ featured Leo Zhu, Co-founder & CEO, YITU Technology and Cate Xie, Co-founder & CEO, SkyREC. Patrick Zhang, President, Marketing & Solutions – P&S, Huawei, outlined the vision of ‘Together: Dream Bigger, Fly Higher,’ while Zhang joined Xue Ding, Co-founder, ofo, and Xiang Huangmei, Vice President, CHINA TELECOM Corp., Ltd., BEIJING in a panel discussion examining ‘Agile Innovation, Cloud-based Development.’