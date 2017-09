HUAWEI CONNECT 2017: Quotes of the Day

05 SEP 2017

Mobile World Live brings you quotes from the opening keynote session of HUAWEI CONNECT 2017 in Shanghai, China. Guo Ping, Huawei’s Rotating CEO, kicked off the event with a keynote entitled Grow with the Cloud: Enabling an Intelligent World. Mr. Zheng Yelai, President of Huawei’s Cloud Business Unit, also presented, sharing his team’s progress on Huawei Cloud. Other industry leaders presenting in the keynote session included CERN, China Pacific Insurance (Group) and Orange Business Service.