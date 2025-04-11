Mobile World Live brings you our top three picks of the week as a UK court pulled back the curtain on Apple’s court case, partners Nokia and Telia transferred a standalone 5G slice across three countries, and the GSMA’s new Director General laid out his ambitions for the industry association.

UK fails to keep Apple ADP case secret

What happened: The UK’s Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) rejected a government request to keep details of a battle with Apple about its Advanced Data Protection (ADP) system confidential.

Why it matters: The latest development in a protracted legal dispute comes after Apple appealed the use of its ADP feature in the country. While the government argued to conceal case details, citing national security risks, the IPT ruled that revealing the bare details of the legal proceedings would not endanger public interest, highlighting previous media coverage of the issue. Previously, the UK government ordered access to encrypted use data in Apple’s ADP over national security concerns, which prompted the iPhone-maker to axe the feature for UK users in February rather than complying with demands in a bid to protect user privacy. Rebecca Vincent, interim director of UK civil liberties campaign group Big Brother Watch, hailed the ITP’s judgement, telling BBC News the government’s order to bypass encryption “represents a massive attack on the privacy rights of millions of British Apple users”, arguing the case is “a matter of significant public interest and must not be considered behind closed doors”.

Nokia, Telia hail international 5G slicing first

What happened: Nokia and Telia, alongside the Finnish Defense Forces, claimed a global first after successfully delivering a secure standalone 5G slice between three countries over a live commercial network.

Why it matters: The partners emphasised the successful trial as a breakthrough for military operations, stating secure cross-border connectivity is essential to the defence sector as military forces increasingly work in international coalitions, thereby requiring reliable access to connected digital tools and services. Jarmo Vahatiitto, Finnish Defence Command chief of C5 Major, stated the trial was critical “in showcasing the dual-use possibilities of 5G for defence while also enhancing communication capabilities within the NATO domain.” The trial deployed Nokia’s 5G Core software as service and compatible AirScale 5G base stations. Beyond its defence applications, Telia hailed 5G slicing technology’s proven use in a breadth of deployments, including in the broadcast and mining industries.

New Director General eyes “louder” role for GSMA

What happened: After taking the helm as the new Director General on 1 April 2025, Vivek Badrinath reflected on his vision for the GSMA including eyeing a more assertive role for the organisation on the global stage.

Why it matters: Badrinath signalled a renewed ambition to bolster the GSMA’s influence across the global mobile ecosystem, with his vision centring on amplifying the organisation’s voice amid rising geopolitical tensions and growing industry concerns, particularly within the European market. He emphasised the need for increased collaboration with innovative players across the digital ecosystem, highlighting initiatives like Open Gateway. AI and its capability to transform the mobile landscape will also be a key area of focus. Badrinath enters the role at a time of mounting industry pressure around regulation and innovation, with investment shifting beyond core telecoms to include AI, digital infrastructure and satellites. In a restructured technology landscape, he stressed the importance of utilising the GSMA’s convening capacity to drive industry change “when we think there is a risk for the digital ecosystem if certain policies are implemented, if certain spectrum decisions are made, in the wrong way.”