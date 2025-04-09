In an exclusive, we sit down with Vivek Badrinath, GSMA’s new director general, in his first media interview since taking over from Mats Granryd. During a candid 30-minute discussion, we get an insight into his early impressions of the association, tackle key industry topics, get his take on the recent MWC and discuss how the show can evolve.
0:00 Intro
1:45: First impressions of the GSMA
5: 10: Appeal of the role
6:20: Strength of the GSMA
11:00: Past experience
15:00 GSMA an association or a company?
17:00: Management style
18:00: Objectives for the GSMA
21:00: Monetising 5G/Geopolitical challenge
24:40: European telecoms landscape
27:10: Reflection on MWC25
33:00: GSMA Foundation
Comments