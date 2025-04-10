INTERVIEW: Just a few days into his tenure as the new director general of the GSMA, Vivek Badrinath has identified areas ripe for “tweaking” at the organisation as operators recognise the need to work with new innovative players in the ecosystem.

In a wide ranging interview – his first with media since officially assuming the head role on 1 April after a three-month handover with his predecessor Mats Granryd – Badrinath talked up the strengths of the GSMA: depth of expertise (including industry data and analysis) and operator relationships, as well its event platforms such as MWC.

But he feels that there is potential for the GSMA to be “louder” in its role, particularly given external global challenges.

“There will be more tensions on certain subjects. So I think we now need to build on the inputs to sometimes be louder, to say when we think there is a risk for the digital ecosystem if certain policies are implemented, if certain spectrum decisions are made, in the wrong way. We need to use this convening power and this legitimacy that we draw from our expertise to go and sell our ideas louder.”

Badrinath reflected that while investment continues to pour into core telecoms, “there’s also huge amounts of money going into AI, into digital infrastructure in general, into the launch of satellites.”

The conversation, he states, is shifting. “We are not the centre of the digital universe necessarily every time anymore, and we’ve got to accept that and that we need to work with others who are big players, who are bringing great innovations to the markets, and [work] with them to grow the pie.”

Management style

Badrinath is an engineer at heart (he describes himself as “a die-hard ex-CTO”) and brings C-level experience to the GSMA head role from not just the operator community (deputy CEO at Orange, and regional CEO for Africa, Middle East and Asia at Vodafone) but tower company Vantage Towers (where he was CEO from April 2020 to May 2023) as well as a two and a half year stint running French multinational hospitality company Accor.

“I kind of feel it’s a good time to bring all these ideas back because you get an understanding of what each party in this chain – B2B players, technology players, suppliers and also infrastructure providers – really needs to succeed.”

As for his style of management, Badrinath describes it concisely: “Tough with facts, soft with people.”

“I think we can’t fool ourselves. You need the data. If the numbers are bad, you say they’re bad. If news is bad you say it’s bad. And soft with people because we come together for work. We bring part of our energy and enthusiasm to work. And I think respecting people, and having proper conversations, having discussions, listening to people; being soft with people matters.”

One word that Badrinath repeated several times when discussing his management style was “impact.”

He stressed the importance of the GSMA being recognised as being “good stewards of the funds we are given by our members” and achieving “maximum impact” from that financial commitment.

“That’s what our members are telling us. They are saying we’ve come together around GSMA to support it, [so] get things done for us. Getting things done is not only a number at the bottom line of a P&L, it’s really about an impact for a whole industry. So our quest is one of relevance. It’s of relevance of the mobile operators, and it’s a quest for relevance of GSMA for the ecosystem at large. That’s what you’re trying to maximize – not the EBITDA at the end of the year.”

Objectives

Elsewhere in the interview Badrinath opened up on the areas of focus he sees as critical in the next six to 12 months.

Familiar themes were stressed: We’re “just at the beginning” of API initiative Open Gateway and need to go deeper; closing the 3 billion Usage Gap is “front and centre” of his thoughts; the transformational role of AI in our industry “will require us to collaborate with new players”; and of course all this is happening against the backdrop of rising geopolitical tension and an industry concern Europe is lagging behind.

“Our role is to make sure that scale is not lost for the wrong reasons, and that technology can continue to progress, to be available at the cheapest possible cost for the largest possible number of people,” he stated.

Beyond an Association

No conversation about the GSMA is complete without mention of MWC; the world’s largest mobile tech show, run by the organisation.

Badrinath is fresh off attending MWC25 Barcelona; an event he quips has set the bar very high in terms of how he can help grow the event (this year’s show had a joint record attendance of 109,000).

Wholesale changes do not seem to be on the agenda. “’If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ is one of my policies,” says Badrinath.

But he does appear keen to work with the GSMA’s commercial team (including GSMA Ltd CEO John Hoffman) to evolve the show: “We need to invent new things. So I think ideas matter. Discussing together, fostering new ideas, trying new things. Hall Zero [at the venue] is going to come, so we are going to have another opportunity for growth. So let’s go develop other opportunities to bring people together. I have ambition in that space. And I know John and his team do too. So I’ll be working with them. I have a two year background in hospitality so bringing people in together and making them feel good about what they see and what they experience is something that’s close to my heart. I’ll be with them every step of the way.”

Badrinath was also keen to highlight the role of the GSMA’s ‘third pillar’ – GSMA Foundation, the GSMA’s donor-funded division delivering projects that aim to demonstrate the positive social, economic and climate impact of mobile technology in low- and middle-income countries.

Not immune to today’s geopolitical tensions (particularly when it comes to funding), GSMA Foundation is something “we need to continue to be committed to,” the new boss stresses. “The donor universe will evolve, but we’ve got many of them who are committed and supporting us, and we need to deliver those programs well.”

