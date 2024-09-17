The GSMA claimed the telecoms sector was taking a leading role in the development of responsible AI with the release of tools it believes will unlock a revenue opportunity estimated at $680 billion over the next 15-to-20-years.

In what it positioned as the first industry-spanning initiative of its kind, the GSMA stated the Responsible AI Maturity Roadmap offers operators the required tools and guidance to appraise their use of the technology.

Axiata Group, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Telstra championed the initiative, with 19 operators already committed to using the roadmap. The GSMA stated the guidance provides “greater clarity and a common approach to the responsible use of AI”, which it expects to give service providers “the confidence to commit fully” to the technology.

GSMA director general Mats Granryd said the integration of AI “must be done in a responsible and transparent way” to be truly effective.

Responsible AI is the right way to explore and unlock the many opportunities the technology presents and the telecoms industry is proud to lead the way as the first sector to commit to this approach Mats Granryd, director general GSMA

Operators worked with consultancy McKinsey to develop the roadmap, which the GSMA stated will act as a unifying force for the industry in terms of using AI “ethically and responsibly”.

The GSMA added the roadmap is the “first time a whole sector has committed to a common approach to AI”.

It will help telecoms companies to “assess where they currently stand” and what they need to do to use the technology responsibly, along with providing relevant guidance and measurement tools.