Early figures from the GSMA’s latest global survey indicated that while a third of consumers pass on used phones to friends and family often during Christmas, 75 per cent continue to store at least one old device, raising sustainability concerns.

In a survey spanning 10,000 consumers across 26 countries, the industry association found that more than 40 per cent of phones worldwide are repurposed through trade-ins or handing down. Further, with 10 per cent of consumers in the UK investing in refurbished devices, the country far surpassed the global average of 4 per cent for second-hand device purchases.

Estimates also suggest that the used smartphone market is projected to eclipse new smartphone sales in years to come, as 2023 saw a 6 per cent year-on-year increase in the market for reused and refurbished handsets, while sales of new devices deteriorated by 4 per cent.

However, approximately 5-10 billion used phones remain dormant globally as consumers retain devices for reasons including a lack of knowledge about their disposal and the potential loss of photos and memorable data. The GSMA elaborated that if half the number of devices in this estimate were recycled, $8 billion worth of critical materials could be recovered.

While sustainability gains precedence particularly amongst younger smartphone buyers, cash trade-ins and thorough data deletion remain the most compelling incentives for phone recycling.

Steven Moore, head of climate action at the GSMA, stated the survey highlights the need for “secure and easy ways” to “responsibly” trade-in phones. “With these markets only expected to grow, this presents many opportunities for companies to innovate to serve this demand,” he added.