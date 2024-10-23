The GSMA re-elected Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete (pictured) as its chair and confirmed the 26-member board of directors for the period from January 2025 until December 2026.

Telefonica CEO Alvarez-Pallete will oversee the strategic direction of the GSMA organisation for a further two years after initially taking on the chair role in early 2022, succeeding former Orange CEO Stephane Richard.

Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal stays on as deputy chair, a role he has held since the beginning of 2023.

With regards to the wider board, the GSMA stated it comprises 26 senior representatives from global mobile operators and smaller independent players.

Alvarez-Pallete said he looked forward to another term “of working together with our talented team to achieve our goals and continue to make a last impact”.

Outgoing GSMA director general Mats Granryd said the industry is going through rapid change driven by advancements in technology and the rise of AI.

“It is a very exciting time to be part of this transformation and I am confident that with the leadership of the chair and our board, the GSMA is well positioned to successfully continue to advocate for our members and achieve our goals,” he added.