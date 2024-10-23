The GSMA revealed 43 per cent of the world’s population does not use mobile internet, with the industry association pointing to handset affordability and access to digital skills as ongoing barriers.

In its latest State of Mobile Internet Connectivity report, the GSMA found more people were accessing mobile internet by the end of 2023, however growth rates have since remained flat with 3.45 billion people remaining “unconnected”.

In total, 4.6 billion people are now using mobile internet, but 350 million live in areas without any mobile broadband coverage.

The research identified Sub-Saharan Africa as “the least connected region globally”, with 27 per cent of the total population having access to mobile connectivity, leaving a 13 per cent coverage gap and a 60 per cent usage gap.

Closing the total divide would “deliver an estimated additional $3.5 trillion in total GDP during 2023 to 2030”, the GSMA claimed, noting 90 per cent of the sum will benefit people in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC).

Estimates suggest it would take $148 billion in investment to build the necessary infrastructure to achieve universal access to mobile internet and narrow the coverage gap, which exists predominantly in “rural, poor and sparsely populated areas”.

GSMA further emphasised the high cost of handsets in LMIC, where entry-level internet-enabled devices cost 18 per cent of average monthly income, and 51 per cent for the “world’s poorest 20 per cent”.

John Giusti, chief regulatory officer at the GSMA said “affordability, lack of skills and literacy, concerns around safety and security and a lack of relevant content and services” are persistent barriers.

“Governments, mobile operators, and international organisations must collaborate to address barriers such as affordability, digital skills, and awareness of mobile internet and the benefits it can provide. This effort must also focus on investing in local, digital ecosystems and ensuring robust online safety frameworks,” Giusti added.