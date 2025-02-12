Join moderator Barbara Pareglio (Senior Technical Director, Tech: Networks, GSMA), Marco Dellarole (Managing Director, Technology Networks – Enterprise, EMEA Accenture) and Philipp Eder (Head of Drones and Robotics, Swisscom) as they provide a sneak peek at how 5G, Network APIs, Artificial Intelligence, and cutting-edge technologies are driving innovation, enabling real-time data exchange, and enhancing operational efficiency across connected and autonomous systems in mobility and logistics industries.