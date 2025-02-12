Join moderator Barbara Pareglio (Senior Technical Director, Tech: Networks, GSMA), Marco Dellarole (Managing Director, Technology Networks – Enterprise, EMEA Accenture) and Philipp Eder (Head of Drones and Robotics, Swisscom) as they provide a sneak peek at how 5G, Network APIs, Artificial Intelligence, and cutting-edge technologies are driving innovation, enabling real-time data exchange, and enhancing operational efficiency across connected and autonomous systems in mobility and logistics industries.
Recommended for You
Be the first to know.
Subscribe to our newsletter today.
You'll gain exclusive access to breaking news, expert analysis, and in-depth features delivered right to your inbox.
Comments