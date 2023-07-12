 Security experts call for improved device standards - Mobile World Live
HomeGSMA M360 UK – Mobile Security and Industries

Security experts call for improved device standards

12 JUL 2023

LIVE FROM GSMA M360 MOBILE SECURITY AND INDUSTRIES, LONDON: Rasma Araby, managing director at information security company atsec (pictured, right) blamed outdated software, poor data protection and password misconfiguration for continued rises in IoT-related attacks.

Araby estimated more than 115 million devices globally were affected in 2022, with connected homes and buildings the most common target.

“By 2027, there will be 29 billion IoT devices – doubling the number of devices we have today,” she said, adding there was a lack of global or universal requirements for connected devices.

“We see it as a big challenge right now. IoT products are global products, and manufacturers need to comply with different requirements in different countries, they cannot go in all directions,” she added.

Meanwhile, Matt Lewis, research director at security services provider NCC Group, called for a shift in perspective regarding IoT attacks.

“So far, regulations are focused on devices, but we need to think beyond the products themselves and look at how they communicate with each other.”

Particularly, he warned about the harm caused by fake smart home devices and the lack of regulatory measures in the market around this issue, which not only expose users to more device vulnerabilities but also the risk of having sensitive data stolen and stored in foreign servers.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

