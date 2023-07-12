 Drone software player to land hardware solution - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeGSMA M360 UK – Mobile Security and Industries

Drone software player to land hardware solution

12 JUL 2023

LIVE FROM GSMA M360 MOBILE SECURITY AND INDUSTRIES, LONDON: Jorge Munoz, VP of business and marketing at software company Unmanned Life (pictured), eked out details of its first hardware kit designed to boost security and surveillance across industry verticals.

During a presentation on day two, Munoz promoted Unmanned Life as a company which uses “the power of 5G, edge computing, AI and IoT” into a single software platform to power automated drones.

In addition, he gave a glimpse of the company’s hardware product, dubbed U-Security, ahead of a launch this week,

Unmanned Life brands the surveillance technology as a “drone-in-a-box solution” which includes a weather monitoring tower for signal reception, a camera, a drone and a 4G/5G connectivity kit.

“Our business has been very focused on software, but we will be combining hardware for the very first time,” Munoz stated, outlining the solution’s AI features which allow intrusion identification and thermal detection.

The company also touted “unparalleled” security services which cover layered mobile network protection and a separate automated feature allowing a fleet of drones to operate at the same time.

Unmanned Life counts operator groups Telefonica, Swisscom and Telus among its industry partners and showcased a collaborative project with the Spain-based operator at MWC Barcelona 2022. This involved the pair managing autonomous drone fleets to carry out security, surveillance and critical infrastructure tasks.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Security experts call for improved device standards
GSMA M360 UK – Mobile Security and Industries

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association