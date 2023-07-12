Drone software player to land hardware solution

LIVE FROM GSMA M360 MOBILE SECURITY AND INDUSTRIES, LONDON: Jorge Munoz, VP of business and marketing at software company Unmanned Life (pictured), eked out details of its first hardware kit designed to boost security and surveillance across industry verticals.

During a presentation on day two, Munoz promoted Unmanned Life as a company which uses “the power of 5G, edge computing, AI and IoT” into a single software platform to power automated drones.

In addition, he gave a glimpse of the company’s hardware product, dubbed U-Security, ahead of a launch this week,

Unmanned Life brands the surveillance technology as a “drone-in-a-box solution” which includes a weather monitoring tower for signal reception, a camera, a drone and a 4G/5G connectivity kit.

“Our business has been very focused on software, but we will be combining hardware for the very first time,” Munoz stated, outlining the solution’s AI features which allow intrusion identification and thermal detection.

The company also touted “unparalleled” security services which cover layered mobile network protection and a separate automated feature allowing a fleet of drones to operate at the same time.

Unmanned Life counts operator groups Telefonica, Swisscom and Telus among its industry partners and showcased a collaborative project with the Spain-based operator at MWC Barcelona 2022. This involved the pair managing autonomous drone fleets to carry out security, surveillance and critical infrastructure tasks.