Mobile World Live (MWL) brings you our top three picks of the week as Huawei posts increases across revenue and net profit in H1, Verizon forges a D2D messaging deal with Skylo, and HMD releases its Barbie handset.

Huawei books surge in H1 profit, revenue

What happened: Despite ongoing US sanctions, Huawei’s robust smartphone sales and its intelligent automotive unit helped drive an increase of 17.8 per cent for net profit as well as a revenue surge of 34.3 per cent for the first half of 2024.

Why it matters: MTN Consulting chief analyst Matt Walker stated Huawei’s revenue announcement was “opaque”.

“However, if the claimed 34 per cent revenue growth is correct, then Huawei’s device and auto revenues would have to both be quite strong. The growth is not coming from carrier, even though Huawei has been rebuilding its market share position in telco network infrastructure.”

Verizon, Skylo strike D2D messaging deal

What happened: Verizon hedged its satellite bets by striking a direct-to-device (D2D) deal with Skylo Technologies to launch free emergency messaging and location-sharing services in the coming months for customers with selected Google Pixel and Samsung phones. The partnership with Skylo also includes technical trials to provide IoT connectivity for enterprises offering services in remote areas.

Why it matters: Verizon has a similar arrangement in place with AST SpaceMobile to provide a space-based broadband service direct to mobile phones, with the fledgling direct-to-device satellite player expected to launch its first five birds next month.

“Our work with Verizon strengthens our belief in network convergence between satellite and cellular, and now this vision is a reality today for both consumers and enterprises,” Skylo CEO Parthsarathi Trivedi stated.

HMD flips on Barbie feature phone

What happened: Human Mobile Devices officially launched the Barbie handset it previewed at MWC24 Barcelona, the latest in its releases promoted as providing the means for digital disconnection.

Why it matters: CCS Insight CMO and chief analyst Ben Wood noted although the device tapped into the digital detox trend with a “fun” design and would likely attract potential buyers “in reality, everyone is so dependent on their smartphones that anything more than the odd day of detox will be a stretch”.