China-based Baidu reshuffled its management team, with CFO Rong Luo to lead the company’s Mobile Ecosystem Group (MEG) and the current head of the unit Junjie becoming interim CFO.

Co-founder and CEO Robin Li stated the company is confident Luo’s leadership will continue to be instrumental in the new role.

Li said He joins the management team, adding “we believe his extensive experience in management, investment and finance will help drive Baidu’s strategic initiatives going forward”.

He joined Baidu in 2019 and served as SVP of MEG since May 2022.

Previously, he oversaw Baidu’s mergers and acquisition, strategic investment management, sales operation and management, and financial planning and analysis departments.

The company reported an 8 per cent year-on-year decline in non-GAAP net profit to CNY7.4 billion ($1 billion) in Q2 and lower revenue of CNY33.9 billion.