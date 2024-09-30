Google set aside THB36 billion ($1 billion) to build its first data centre in Thailand, a move which forms part of its aim to boost responsible AI adoption and digital skilling initiatives announced in 2023.

In a blog post, country director at Google Thailand Jackie Wang (pictured, right) explained the facility, located in the Chonburi province, will help it meet a growing demand for its cloud and AI products including maps, browsing and workplace services, which are used by organisations and “billions of people around the world every day”.

Wang said the investment reflects progress of a deal it made with the Thai government in November 2023, aimed at broadening the access to digital skills as well as promoting responsible use of AI.

The executive pointed to its report which stated Thailand’s digital economy is “the second largest in Southeast Asia and is expected to reach around $50 billion by 2025”, adding AI deployments in public sector and enterprises could unlock THB2.3 trillion by 2030.

Wang expects its “world-class” data centre investment to contribute approximately THB140 billion in five years and create an average of 14,000 jobs annually between 2025 to 2029, citing a Deloitte study.

The director added Google has trained more than 3.6 million citizens including students, educators, small- and medium-sized business owners, and developers in the past five years, reinforcing a commitment “to make digital skills accessible to all”. It plans to train 150,000 citizens by 2026.

Google’s president and chief investment officer Ruth Porat (pictured, left) claimed its investments in Thailand will “empower Thai businesses, innovators, and communities to harness the power of cloud and AI technology”.