Google Cloud boosted the agentic AI ecosystem by launching a new marketplace and an agent-to-agent (A2A) protocol to allow them to communicate with each other across various telecom and enterprise environments.

While the preceding AI years focused on large language models by companies including Google, OpenAI and Microsoft, 2025 marks the start of widespread deployments of agentic AI across networks.

In short, agentic AI involves breaking down larger, complex designs into smaller, manageable tasks spread across operator networks or enterprise environments.

Each task is handled by specialised AI agents designed for a specific area.

The agents operate autonomously and take actions based on their expertise wherever needed. By connecting and coordinating agents, the system works collaboratively to achieve an accurate, optimised result.

Google Cloud’s agentic AI initiatives allow the industry to create a common ecosystem where third-party agents work with each other or operator-developed agents without each needing to create their own to complete a task.

A2A

Google Cloud’s A2A protocol creates a framework for the agents to communicate with each other, securely exchange information and coordinate their actions.

The protocol provides vendors and operators with agents which work on a common, open language platform no matter which framework they are created with.

Google Cloud is partnering with more than 50 industry vendors including Atlassian, Box, Cohere Technologies, MongoDB, Salesforce, SAP and ServiceNow on the A2A initiative.

“Let’s say we have a telecom company using an agent powered by Google Gemini to monitor the network,” Erwan Menard, director, product management for Cloud AI at Google Cloud, explained during a press briefing. “When that agent detects an issue based on network data, it could automatically tell another agent, say from ServiceNow, to create a service ticket to start the necessary repair or service process.”

The two agents communicate with each other to help streamline business processes and enable the mixing of agents from various operators or vendors.

Google Cloud also launched AI Agent Marketplace to allow customers to browse, purchase and manage agents built by partners.

Partners include Accenture, BigCommerce, Deloitte Elastic, UiPath, Typeface and VMware, with additional agents to follow from Cognizant, Slalom and Wipro.

ADK

Google Cloud also announced an Agent Development Kit (ADK), an open-source framework which “simplifies the process of building agents and sophisticated multi-agent systems while maintaining precise control over agent behaviour”.

The ADK is part of Google Cloud’s Vertex AI portfolio for building, deploying and managing AI agents and models.

It noted users can build an AI agent in less than 100 lines of intuitive code.

Menard said the ADK enables multi-agent conversations and workflows “so you can build an agent as a developer in a low code interface”.

“Think of an autonomous agent that would proactively monitor and manage network operations across sites.”

“Using an agent can significantly reduce the need for manual intervention, performing tasks like making change management updates along the way.”

“The shift is happening from being able to prevent problems in the network before they occur to allow the human operators to transition from reactive firefighting to strategic oversight.”

The announcements are among a host expected today (9 April) from the Google Cloud Next 2025 conference.