Accenture deepened a collaboration with Google Cloud, detailing a range of moves intended to improve efficiency and foster growth across multiple industries.

The professional services company explained its work with Google Cloud would involve modernisation of networks and mainframes as part of a wider plan to boost adoption of the US tech giant’s products.

Accenture is expanding its Google Cloud-compliant AI agent catalogue and highlighted the compatibility of an existing platform with the tech company’s forthcoming Agent2Agent protocol, an interoperability tool announced earlier today (9 April).

A combination of Google’s Customer Engagement Suite with Accenture’s GenWizard platform is being used to deliver fresh functionalities for switching legacy contact systems to an as-a-service set-up.

Also covered are the creation of AI agents using transcripts of calls, construction and use of testing frameworks using generative iterations of the technology and provision of omni-channel analytics.

Accenture detailed additional Google Distributed Cloud products targeting data latency, sovereignty and residency, along with regulatory requirements. The initial focus is on the public sector, manufacturing and utilities sectors.

The company detailed a commitment to embed the latest Google Cloud WAN service into a related network operations platform to boost secure connectivity for enterprises.

Accenture’s mainframe modernisation will employ Google’s Gemini to improve procedures around analysis and assessment of related inventories, along with code conversion “and other reverse engineering processes”.

Andy Tay, global lead of Accenture Cloud First, said the moves will assist its customers in building “agile cloud-based” digital cores involving “advanced data and AI technologies”.