 Operators outline shift in network metrics - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
FYUZ 22
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeFYUZ22 - News

Operators outline shift in network metrics

26 OCT 2022

LIVE FROM FYUZ22, MADRID: Seasoned Telefonica executive Enrique Blanco (pictured, far right) argued operators’ mindsets are as important a factor in evolving to open network architectures as the underlying technologies, with better oversight and control key to enhancing the performance and sustainability of their infrastructure.

Telefonica’s global CTIO noted operators must adapt to reap the full benefits of open and disaggregated networking approaches by gaining greater insight into how networks are performing and then match this to the needs of specific customer groups or services.

“We need to evolve how we are planning the network today,” Blanco said, later noting operators are still trying to tackle emerging sectors including the metaverse using largely traditional approaches: “We need to change our mindset”, he said, explaining operators must look to fully employ software to deliver future improvements.

In this context, Rakuten Mobile arguably has a head start due to building its network from scratch with openness in mind.

CEO Tareq Amin (pictured, second from right) noted open RAN itself had not emerged as a concept when work on its network began, but rather fitted in well with his self-confessed obsession with “disaggregation” as the foundation of its architecture.

Edgy
The executive explained he was determined to move away from traditional centralised network architectures and legacy nodes, using its position as a greenfield operator to deploy an edge-based network from the off.

Amin explained the “killer use case” enabled by 5G in Japan was not about data rates, but rather latency.

Rakuten Mobile’s approach, therefore is tailored around what services including the metaverse “will be and the requirements to make it function”.

For all the headlines generated by the metaverse, Amin said Rakuten Mobile sees it as “just another application that needs to be pushed as far to the edge” as possible. The operator’s greatest weapon, therefore, is a “dynamic workload allocation for whatever edge application” is being used.

Network slicing was inevitably identified as another key element in modern architectures: Laurent Leboucher, group CTO and SVP of Orange Innovation Networks (pictured, second from left), explained the approach offered another revenue opportunity by enabling the operator to tailor latency for specific applications.

In the case of the metaverse, for example, Leboucher noted he expects there to be different versions “not just one”, with network slicing enabling Orange to cater for the various requirements each places on its infrastructure spanning the bandwidth available and how it manages latency to adapt “to the quality of the network”.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

FYUZ 22: Day 1 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association