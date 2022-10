FYUZ 22: Day 3 Highlights

27 OCT 2022

PARTNER EVENT: Mobile World Live covers the third and final day of FYUZ 22 in Madrid, the Metaverse Connectivity Summit featuring Meta Platforms’ Director of Product Design Austin Chang, Accenture Metaverse Strategy Lead for Europe and Growth Markets Nick Rosa, Marta de Pablos Alvaro, Head of New Business with Vodafone, Comcast’s Executive Director of Wireless Strategy Erica Sivertson and Blair Levin, Non-Resident Senior Fellow with The Brookings Institution.