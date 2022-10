FYUZ 22: Day 1 Highlights

25 OCT 2022

PARTNER EVENT: Mobile World Live covers day one of FYUZ 22 in Madrid with opening keynotes from Santiago Tenorio, TIP Chairman and Fellow and Network Architecture Director at Vodafone along with Dr Alex Choi, Chairman of the O-RAN ALLIANCE and SVP Group Technology at Deutsche Telekom on the collaboration between TIP and Open-RAN Alliance.