 Zuckerberg hits back at metaverse dominance claims - Mobile World Live
Home

Zuckerberg hits back at metaverse dominance claims

21 DEC 2022

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly dismissed claims the company is attempting to take a dominant position in the metaverse segment, arguing it is working to build a nascent VR industry that is open to developers.

Zuckerberg took the stand in an antitrust court case against Meta Platforms over its acquisition of fitness app maker Within Unlimited, stating the company primarily is looking to build communication tools and a platform for apps from different developers, reported Reuters.

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) moved to block Meta Platforms’ deal, struck in 2021, to acquire Within because it felt the tie-up will create a monopoly for fitness apps.

FTC lawyers claim Meta Platforms is attempting to acquire new and diverse VR users, to complement its core base of gaming customers, while arguing the company has the resources to build its own fitness apps, instead of acquiring them and reducing competition.

In court, Reuters reported Zuckerberg was keen to emphasise it is not important if Meta Platforms owns fitness apps, but more crucial they exist, while adding he supports other companies building out productivity and gaming apps to increase the AR and VR audience.

Zuckerberg is betting big on the metaverse, pledging this week to maintain 2023 plans to invest almost $20 billion in its Reality Labs unit, which is tasked with building out the virtual world.

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

