 ZTE urges joint action to close usage gap - Mobile World Live
Home

ZTE urges joint action to close usage gap

29 SEP 2021

LIVE FROM MWC AFRICA 2021: James Zhang, president of global marketing at ZTE (pictured), called on governments and industry partners to collaborate to narrow a mobile network usage gap, claiming 41 per cent of the world’s population are not accessing them for various reasons.

Zhang noted a lack of digital literacy is a major contributor to the usage gap, arguing creating an effective cloud-based infrastructure will help drive development of local applications and content.

The ZTE executive also argued it is essential to develop more cost-effective network equipment using digital technologies including AI and big data to reduce operators’ total cost of ownership.

He called for “broader support and continuous investment”, noting governments in Africa should formulate favourable policies for rural areas covering spectrum and infrastructure rules.

Zhang highlighted the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic had exposed the digital divide, “the most significant challenge we are facing today”, explaining a lack of access was one part of the puzzle alongside encouraging those with coverage to connect.

The executive also outlined the company’s work to improve the space usage and energy efficiency of its 5G network equipment.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

