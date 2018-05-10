English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

ZTE rumoured to hang up on smartphone business

10 MAY 2018

Smartphone makers Oppo and Huawei denied reports they are discussing an acquisition of struggling domestic rival ZTE’s device business, after the company this week announced its major operating activities had ceased following US sanctions.

Global Times reported ZTE was considering offloading its smartphone business after its operations were brought to an abrupt halt by the implementation of a seven-year ban on shipments of components and software to the vendor by the US Department of Commerce in April.

While the news outlet noted ZTE is yet to make a firm decision regarding a sale, Xiang Ligang, CEO of telecom website CCtime, said the vendor may have no choice but to split, and sell off, its businesses if attempts to overturn the ban fail.

Xiang explained ZTE is still valuable because it holds patents, technologies and distribution channels, adding that earlier in the year he spoke to ZTE CEO of Mobile Devices Cheng Lixin, who talked about doubling sales in its domestic market, China.

In its announcement regarding the cessation of its major operations, ZTE said it is still working to find a resolution to the ban, which was imposed after the Department of Commerce ruled it made false statements during an investigation into violations of trade sanctions with Iran.

Australia-based operator Telstra appears to be taking no chances, announcing it plans to pull 19 ZTE smartphones and three other devices from its shelves as a result of the US decision.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Telstra halts sale of ZTE smartphones

US ban floors ZTE

Europe smartphone market faces inflection point
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association