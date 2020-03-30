 ZTE profit rebounds on strong network growth - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

ZTE profit rebounds on strong network growth

30 MAR 2020

ZTE returned to profit in 2019 as double-digit growth in Asia and Africa, and strong gains its network group, offset a decline in revenue in its consumer division.

Net profit of CNY5.15 billion ($726 million) reversed a CNY6.98 billion loss in 2018, when it was hit by a $1 billion penalty imposed by the US, along with operating losses and provisions related to the suspension of its business.

Operating revenue rose 6.1 per cent year-on-year to CNY90.74 billion. The growth was driven by a 16.7 per cent increase revenue in its networks group to CNY66.58 billion, which it credited to strong sales of FDD and 5G equipment.

In its earnings statement, the company said it signed 46 5G commercial contracts globally and was cooperating with more than 70 operators.

Higher margin
The network unit accounted for 73.4 per cent of total sales, up from 66.8 per cent in 2018, boosting the overall gross profit margin by 3.7 percentage points to 35.1 per cent as the unit delivers higher margins than other business groups.

Consumer business sales fell 21.9 per cent to CNY15 billion, while the government and corporate business was flat at CNY9.15 billion.

Domestic sales rose 6.93 per cent to CNY58.2 billion, accounting for 64.2 of total revenue. Turnover increased 30.2 per cent to CNY5.32 in Africa billion and 11 per cent in Asia to CNY13.2 billion, but Europe, Americas and Oceania fell 7.2 per cent to CNY14.02 billion.

R&D expenses totalled CNY12.55 billion, representing 13.8 per cent of operating revenue compared with 12.8 per cent in 2018.

ZTE chairman Li Zixue said it will focus on premium markets to increase its market share, in an effort to sustain revenue growth and improve profitability.

The company plans to introduce up to ten 5G smartphone models worldwide in 2020.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SKT details next steps for 5G

China invests $47.3B to spur mobile rebound

Mobile holds steady for China Telecom in 2019
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Pandemic doesn’t stop the P Series

Interview: MWC20 Barcelona financial package – John Hoffman

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association