English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

ZTE, Huawei top patent application table in 2016

16 MAR 2017

ZTE overtook its domestic rival Huawei as the biggest filer of international patent applications in 2016, with Qualcomm in third place, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) revealed.

“China-based filers are behind much of the growth in international patent and trademark filings, making great strides in internationalising their businesses as the country continues its journey from ‘made in China’ to ‘created in China’,” said Francis Gurry, director general of WIPO.

ZTE said the table “reflected the company’s increased focus on research and development of next-generation technologies including 5G, network virtualisation, cloudification and the Internet of Things”.

It filed 4,123 applications for patents under the Patent Cooperation Treaty in 2016, while Huawei filed 3,692, followed by Qualcomm (2,466) and LG Electronics (1,888).

More than 1,500 of ZTE’s applications are 5G-related, the company said, adding it was the world’s first vendor to verify key technologies in the 5G millimetre wave and sub-6GHz frequencies in 2016.

It also said it successfully completed 5G single-point technology and prototype verification.

ZTE operates 20 research and development centres in Asia, North America and Europe and invests more than 10 per cent of annual revenue on research, employing over 30,000 professionals in the development of next-generation technologies.

Competition between the companies topping the list is reflected in the many disputes around patents which have occurred in the past.

In April 2015, ZTE said Huawei’s Honor X2 and P8 violated patents in ZTE’s Nubia smartphone lineup and asked Huawei to halt production, threatening legal action.

In July last year, Qualcomm filed 17 infringement complaints against Chinese device maker Meizu, after failing to negotiate a patent licensing deal without court intervention.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Huawei takes stake in Bakrie Telecom

HKT partners to form V2X alliance in Hong Kong

ZTE appoints Yin Yimin as chairman
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association