English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

ZTE completes Italy reboot

19 JUL 2018

China-based vendor ZTE announced its Italian business is one of the first to be back at full strength following the repeal of a US trade ban which brought the company’s operation to its knees.

In a statement, the vendor said it was ready to fight back in Italy after the ban on US component shipments was lifted earlier this week. In particular the company is targeting the resumption of business with Wind Tre on 5G projects after losing a €600 million contract from the Italian operator to rival Ericsson.

CEO Hu Kun said ZTE is “even more committed to the investments and business plan in the Italian market.” While acknowledging the company must undertake a “huge amount of work” to regain lost ground in the country, he said it was determined to “demonstrate, once again, that we are capable of innovating in Italy with cutting-edge technological solutions and presenting new solutions and products that boost the economy.”

The company also aims to resume modernisation and consolidation contracts in Italy, stating it will accelerate its work on these projects to make up time lost during the US ban.

ZTE is expected to take time to fully recover from the US action, which it estimates could have resulted in it slipping to a net loss of between CNY7 billion ($1 billion) and CNY9 billion in the first half of 2018 compared with a CNY2.3 billion profit in the comparable period of 2017.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Ericsson eyes prospects beyond IoT tech

Ericsson flags underlying earnings momentum

Ericsson eyes a faster 5G move for Africa
M360 2018 Africa - News

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Episode 6

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association