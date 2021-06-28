ZTE chief hails industrial benefits of 5G

LIVE FROM MWC21 BARCELONA: ZTE CEO Xu Ziyang (pictured) highlighted the massive impact of 5G deployments on industrial verticals, with intelligent manufacturing taking off across the world to increase efficiency, lower costs and reduce energy consumption.

In the two years since the first 5G networks were launched, he said more than 1.1 million compatible base stations are in operation around the world, bringing not only an improved user experience to consumers, but also the “intelligent transformation” of many industry verticals.

During his keynote, Xu gave the example of ZTE’s factory in Nanjing, China, which is able to turn out five base stations every minute after deploying a handful of 5G-driven applications including 8K machine vision, digital twin technology, real-time inspection and cloud-based smart storage.

The factory’s workforce was cut by 40 per cent thanks to a similar improvement in production efficiency, with a 20 drop in the defect rate.

Beyond its in-house operations, he said ZTE is working with 90 operators and more than 500 industry partners around the world to explore various use cases across 15 verticals.

He explained smart factories “represent a leap from traditional manufacturing, lowering costs, while improving efficiency and quality. Intelligent traffic infrastructure facilitates lower carbon emission and more effective transportation”.

Although 5G applications are still in the early stage, he said “we can already clearly identify a few directions been taking”, with immersive experiences powered by AR technology a prime example.

Xu concluded by saying to secure the long-term commercial success of 5G, industry players must work together to develop the ecosystem and new business models. “We are willing to open up our underlying capabilities to all industries and ecosystem partners.”