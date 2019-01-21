 Zimbabwe operators under fire for internet shutdown - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Zimbabwe operators under fire for internet shutdown

21 JAN 2019

Zimbabwe’s three mobile operators faced a legal backlash for shutting down the internet in the country last week, following government orders to block access to popular social media websites.

Bloomberg reported Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and a media advocacy group filed an application to sue market leader Econet Wireless, NetOne and Telecel, along with Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa and two other government officials.

The lawsuit claims the internet shutdown caused a loss of business, income and threats to human life. For example, people were unable to access electronic bank deposits, which are used to pay public workers. This meant some people were unable to travel to and from work.

Econet reportedly sent a text message to its subscribers last week stating popular social media apps including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp had been blocked on government orders, describing the situation as “beyond our reasonable control”.

The government targeted the internet after 12 people were killed during a police crackdown designed to put a stop to nationwide protests against a 150 per cent price increase on fuel.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Blog: Tencent stuck in regulatory crossfire

Tencent restricts WeChat accounts

China targets social media in news blitz
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association