English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Zee shrugs off Jio content spat; inks Airtel deal

20 AUG 2018

Media company Zee Entertainment Enterprises reportedly signed a three-year deal with Bharti Airtel shortly after its content was removed from rival operator Reliance Jio’s network, although the two moves were apparently not linked.

The Economic Times (ET) reported the relationship with Airtel is “multi-layered”, with Zee touting the extended reach its partnership with the operator will bring. Airtel will also share customer data with Zee, enabling it to understand users’ behaviour and how they are interacting with content.

ET explained Zee opened talks with Airtel long before its falling out with Jio. The latter was due to a disagreement over price and content was removed on 8 August, however the media company stated it would still like to offer its content on Jio “provided we get a fair value”.

But the company also observed it would “ask for consumer insights” to be part of any fresh deal with Jio.

Earlier this year, Zee launched a “digital entertainment destination” called Zee5, which offers content in 12 languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi.

It is available on iOS and Android devices along with streaming devices including Chromecast, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

India 4G start-up Jio closes in on Vodafone, Idea

RCom set to exit Indian market

Facebook tipped for India boost following La Liga deal
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association