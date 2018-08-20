Zee shrugs off Jio content spat; inks Airtel deal

Media company Zee Entertainment Enterprises reportedly signed a three-year deal with Bharti Airtel shortly after its content was removed from rival operator Reliance Jio’s network, although the two moves were apparently not linked.

The Economic Times (ET) reported the relationship with Airtel is “multi-layered”, with Zee touting the extended reach its partnership with the operator will bring. Airtel will also share customer data with Zee, enabling it to understand users’ behaviour and how they are interacting with content.

ET explained Zee opened talks with Airtel long before its falling out with Jio. The latter was due to a disagreement over price and content was removed on 8 August, however the media company stated it would still like to offer its content on Jio “provided we get a fair value”.

But the company also observed it would “ask for consumer insights” to be part of any fresh deal with Jio.

Earlier this year, Zee launched a “digital entertainment destination” called Zee5, which offers content in 12 languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi.

It is available on iOS and Android devices along with streaming devices including Chromecast, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV.