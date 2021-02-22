 Zambia picks local company as 4th mobile player - Mobile World Live
Home

Zambia picks local company as 4th mobile player

22 FEB 2021

Zambia again moved to end its search for a fourth mobile operator to boost competition, reportedly granting domestic company Beeline Telecoms a licence under the condition it gets services up and running in the next six months.

Local media outlet Lusaka Times said the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) awarded the company international network and national services licences. It will go up against established mobile services from state-owned Zamtel, MTN Zambia and Airtel Zambia.

ZICTA’s DG Patrick Mutimushi reportedly explained the move sought to enhance service quality in Zambia.

In 2018, the regulator tapped UZI Zambia to become the nation’s fourth mobile operator, but was forced to restart its search after the company failed to commence operations by May 2020 despite two extensions to the original terms.

Zambia lifted a ban on a fourth entrant in 2012. In 2017, Vodafone Group was tipped as a potential bidder for a licence.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

