 Zain buys UAE cloud player Adfolks - Mobile World Live
Home

Zain buys UAE cloud player Adfolks

23 MAY 2023

Zain Group’s ICT enterprise unit ZainTech struck a deal to acquire UAE-based cloud and data analytics company Adfolks for an undisclosed sum, part of a strategy shift towards increasing its digital presence.

In a statement, ZainTech claimed the buy out aligns with its plan to expand services to support its growing customer base.

It added the move is another step in a push towards transforming from “a mobile operator to a multi-core digital ICT entity”.

The company noted Adfolks’s cloud offerings and expertise will help broaden and diversify its portfolio, including its cloud-native services for business clients.

Adfolks specialises in cloud infrastructure, security, data and machine learning, and automation. It has partnerships with cloud giants including Microsoft and AWS.

ZainTech CEO Andrew Hanna added combining Adfolks’ offerings with the company’s B2B resources will bring added value to its clients.

It cited cloud, cybersecurity, IoT, AI, drones and smart city technology among its ICT enterprise offerings.

ZainTech added the move builds on a buy out of cloud provider BIOS Middle East in October 2022.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Tags

