English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Zain sells Saudi towers to IHS

29 NOV 2018

Zain Group’s Saudi Arabia unit agreed to sell and then lease back its 8,100 mobile towers to investment company IHS Holding in a deal worth SAR2.43 billion ($648 million); funds it plans to use to cut debt.

In a statement, the company said Zain KSA is “selling only its passive, physical infrastructure to IHS and will retain its intelligent software, technology and intellectual property with respect to managing its network”.

Bader Al Kharafi, Zain Group CEO and vice chairman of Zain KSA (pictured), added the deal “creates shareholder value by helping the company reduce its debt position, as the proceeds will be used to reduce the company’s Murabaha facility”, a financing agreement worth SAR5.9 billion.

The operator said the deal also unlocks capital and resources, allowing it to focus on core operations and invest in new technologies to meet increasing demand for reliable broadband access and data consumption.

Zain KSA’s agreement involves a lease period of 15 years, with a five-year renewal option and the building of an additional 1,500 towers over the next six years.

The company, 37 percent-owned by Kuwait-based Zain Group, has been exploring the sale of its towers since January 2015, Reuters reported.

In 2017, Zain KSA was reportedly close to reaching an agreement to sell around 7,500  towers to Lebanon-based TASC Towers for $500 million, but the deal never materialised.

However, a deal to sell its towers in Kuwait to IHS Holdings for $165 million was reached during Q3 2017, a move designed to release capital to pursue new business areas.

At the time, Al-Kharafi said the deal was the “beginning of a strategy to unlock value from our fixed infrastructure, which can be more efficiently deployed in new technologies and higher yielding investments.”

The Saudi Arabian deal is subject to approval from the Kingdom’s Communications and Information Technology Commission and lenders.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Mada Pay app brings NFC payments to Saudi Arabia

Blockchain research group attracts more operators

Zain profit up on data use, though forex woes continue

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association