English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Zain reports positive Q4 as data drive bears fruit

08 FEB 2018

Kuwait-based Zain pointed to turnarounds in Saudi Arabia and Iraq as major driving forces behind an increase in net profit for Q4 2017, although currency weakness in Sudan took its toll.

In a statement, Zain, which operates in eight markets across Africa and the Middle East, reported a net profit increase of 16 per cent year-on-year to KWD37 million ($124 million), on revenue which remained flat at KWD262 million.

The company added currency devaluation, which specifically referred to weakness in the Sudanese pound, cost it KWD16.2 million in revenue and around KWD1.8 million in net income during the quarter.

Alongside Q4 figures, the company also released its full year results. Consolidated revenue for 2017 hit KWD1 billion, down 5 per cent, while net income climbed 2 per cent to KWD160 million.

Currency weaknesses, again predominately in Sudan, cost the company KWD148 million in revenue and KWD24.6 million in net profit over the full year. Without currency impacts, revenue would have grown 8 per cent and net income 17 per cent, added Zain.

Saudi Arabia swings
Zain does not break out quarterly numbers for individual markets, but noted a particular highlight was a first ever full year net profit for Zain Saudi Arabia, which climbed to SAR12 million ($3.2 million) from a loss of SAR135 million in 2016.

The company launched operations in the market in August 2008. Total revenue in 2017 reached SAR7.53 billion, a 6 per cent year-on-year increase, which was largely attributed to a 30 per cent rise in data revenue.

In Iraq, full year revenue grew to $1.1 billion, a 2 per cent increase year-on-year, while the unit swung back to a profit of $29 million from a loss of $5 million in 2016.

Zain said its Iraq unit performed exceptionally “despite the challenging yet improving socio-economic circumstances facing the operation”. Highlights included a growth in data revenue, expansion of 3.9G services in the country and an increase of 2 million customers.

Indeed, data uptake was a major plus point for the company across its footprint. Revenue from the segment increased 3 per cent for the year, accounting for 25 per cent of total group revenue.

“Across our operations, Zain continues to focus on data monetisation, smart city and enterprise initiatives, which are all fast and profitable business areas,” added Zain group CEO Bader Al Kharafi.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Nokia pins hopes on 5G as Networks labours

Omantel boosts Zain stake to create “powerhouse”

Interview: Zain Group
M360 Mena 2017 Video

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association