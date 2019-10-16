 Zain presses operators to overcome 5G hesitation - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeHuawei MBBF - News

Zain presses operators to overcome 5G hesitation

16 OCT 2019

LIVE FROM HUAWEI GLOBAL MBB FORUM 2019, ZURICH: Zain Group CTO Hisham Allam (pictured) dismissed excessive hype around 5G, but maintained the technology will be a necessity for operators looking to meet growing traffic demands.

Despite lofty ambitions, he noted 5G will not enable “flying cars, robots that will do everything for you, smart cities and UFOs”. However, Allam said operators which don’t deploy the technology will be left behind.

“In the next couple of years, 35 per cent of traffic will be carried on 5G. If your market is not planning to do 5G in the first couple of years, I think you should reconsider that. If you have access to the spectrum, you need to make sure you deploy 5G.”

Allam acknowledged doing so will stretch operators to the limit, requiring an overhaul of their technology, business and operational capabilities.

For instance, he noted operators will need to develop “a completely different way of supporting those customers that will be part of 5G.”

However, he insisted the technology offers operators “a tonne of possibilities,” adding Zain is exploring opportunities related to enhanced drone services, CCTV, fixed wireless access and high-reliability backup connectivity, among other things.

“You need to understand that it’s a new business. There are lots of possibilities to partner with different partners and the idea, the key, is collaborating together to make sure we make the best use of 5G.”

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Elisa ready to capitalise on 5G assets

Huawei urges shift to new 5G pricing models

Ecosystem creation vital ahead of 5G – Orange SVP
Huawei MBBF - News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The 5G Russian Revolution

Feature video: Mobile 360 Eurasia highlights

Mobile Mix: Need for Swede

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association