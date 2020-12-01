 Zain makes play into e-sports - Mobile World Live
Home

Zain makes play into e-sports

01 DEC 2020

Zain Group outlined a foray into the e-sports segment, a move positioned as providing a boost to the online gaming ecosystem in the Middle East and diversifying the operator’s offering outside its traditional telecoms business.

In a statement, the operator explained the dedicated “Zain esports” brand will host a calendar of online tournaments comprising multiple flagship events offering cash and device prizes to the winners.

The company said the wider of goal of the brand was to aid its evolution to being a digital service provider, boosting its offering to youth; enriching its brand; fostering digital innovation opportunities; and creating shareholder value.

Malek Hammoud, the operator’s chief investment and digital officer, added the move marked “a significant achievement in Zain’s diversification strategy and investment outside of areas related strictly to telco”, while enhancing digital opportunities on 4G, 5G and fibre networks.

Zain explained gaming data usage across all of its operations had grown 300 per cent since February.

Citing figures from sports analytics and market research company Newzoo, the company said $152 billion in revenue was generated by online games globally in 2019.

Zain said it would work to identify gaming talent across the region, who would represent their countries on a platform supported by the operator, as well on a global stage by teaming with partner leagues.

“The global pandemic has changed life as we know it, and has created further demand for online connectivity and access to digital content,” added Hammoud.

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor.

