 Zain KSA reveals revamped royalty regime - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Zain KSA reveals revamped royalty regime

17 DEC 2018

Zain Saudi Arabia signed an agreement with the country’s government which sees a reduction in its royalty rates and settles a disagreement over payments dating back to 2009, on the condition it expands its infrastructure.

In a statement, the operator said it signed a pact with the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), and Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) to consolidate the annual royalty for commercial services. Applicable retroactively from 1 January 2018, this sees the tariff reduced to 10 per cent from 15 per cent.

The settlement of disputed amounts for the 2009 to 2017 period comes with the condition Zain Saudi Arabia “further invests in expanding its infrastructure”, along with other requirements.

Hailing the government’s “constructive partnership” with telecoms operators, Bader Al-Kharafi, Zain Group CEO, said: “Such support further increases the attractiveness of the Kingdom’s economy, contributing to its ongoing prosperity.”

“Linking our settlement agreement on the primary condition to further investment in infrastructure is an insightful move by the Kingdom’s authorities as it enables us to develop in a higher quality network and service for the benefit of the digital-savvy Saudi community.”

The operator described the move as a “significant milestone” in its turnaround, given the positive effect on its financials for this year and beyond. Reducing the financial obligations it faces will improve liquidity, which will in turn be used to fuel its 4G and 5G network expansion and FTTH build.

Several other milestones were noted, including an October 2016 mobile licence extension (now expiring in 2047), and the migration to a unified technology licence which supports technology and service neutrality, allowing the operator to provide all telecommunications services. It has also inked a sale and leaseback deal for its tower infrastructure, subject to approval.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Zain sells Saudi towers to IHS

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day1 highlights

Mada Pay app brings NFC payments to Saudi Arabia
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2018 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association