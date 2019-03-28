 Zain KSA amends tower sale terms - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Zain KSA amends tower sale terms

28 MAR 2019

Zain Group’s Saudi Arabia unit slightly revised the price of a tower sale and leaseback deal with investment company IHS Holding, upping the fee from SAR2.43 billion ($648 million) originally announced in November 2018 to SAR2.52 billion.

No reason for the price change was given.

Zain KSA said in a statement it will sell “its passive, physical infrastructure to IHS and will retain its intelligent software, technology and intellectual property with respect to managing its network”.

Bader Al-Kharafi, Zain Group CEO reiterated the deal “is pioneering in many respects, not least in the way it allows us to reduce debt and free up capital to invest in other areas of the business focused on customer satisfaction and service delivery”.

The remaining terms of the deal remain the same: a lease period of 15 years, with a five-year renewal option and the building of an additional 1,500 towers over the next six years. The areement is subject to the approval of the Kingdom’s Communications and Information Technology Commission and financing authorities.

In January Al-Kharafi hailed heavy infrastructure investments and organisational changes for preparing the company to commercialise 5G, though currency issues continued to take a bite out of its bottom-line in Q4 2018.

Back

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Apple Pay expansion continues

Zain KSA reveals revamped royalty regime

Zain sells Saudi towers to IHS

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association