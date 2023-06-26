Zain, du join forces on UAE digital enterprise

Zain Group’s ICT enterprise arm ZainTech penned a strategic agreement with UAE operator du to deliver an enterprise offering which spans IoT, cloud services and drone technologies to businesses in the country.

In a joint statement, the companies claimed the partnership will enable them to combine resources to cooperate on a go-to-market strategy and solidify ESG and sustainability values.

The agreement will see ZainTech and du offer a suite of ICT services to meet the expanding needs of enterprise clients, citing green IoT, app modernisation, cloud infrastructure, drones-as-a-service and international connectivity among their offerings.

This will advance digitalisation moves across the UAE as the government and business organisations can obtain a range of services from a single source, the partners claimed.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du (pictured, right), said the deal underscores a commitment to deliver “innovative and comprehensive solutions”.

Also commenting on the collaboration, ZainTech CEO Andrew Hanna (pictured, left) stated the tie-up will drive “sustainable growth in the UAE by enabling businesses and governments to embrace ESG principles and leverage cutting-edge technologies”.

ZainTech, formed in 2021, listed a roster of services on its website including cybersecurity, cloud, data analytics and drones and robotics. It operates in eight markets across the Middle East and North Africa.

The ICT unit named Microsoft, RedHat, AWS and Huawei among the high-profile technology companies it worked with.

Earlier this year, ZainTech moved to acquire a UAE-based cloud and data analytics company Adfolks to ramp up its portfolio, a transaction which followed an acquisition of cloud player BIOS in 2022.