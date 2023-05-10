Zain books gains as strategy takes shape

Zain Group reported Q1 financials driven by data revenue, increasing subscribers, and its enterprise and digital arms, as it looks to exploit the next phase of growth in the telecoms sector.

The company booked a 15 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to $177 million on revenue of $1.5 bilion, up by the same percentage.

Its overall customer base grew 4 per cent to 53 million.

The company pointed to strength in its operations in Saudi Arabia, where revenue rose 11 per cent to $644 million; Iraq, up 15 per cent to $223 million; and Sudan, where strength in all its KPIs resulted in a 70 per cent increase to $167 million.

Zain highlighted a 10 per cent rise in data revenue to $591 million, with digital services up 48 per cent and enterprise 37 per cent, as local B2B teams “secured lucrative deals”.

Badar Al-Kharafi, vice chairman and CEO, said Zain’s solid financials make it “ideally positioned” to invest and exploit growth opportunities.

He also pointed to execution of its wider 4Sight strategy, focused on improving efficiency and profitability of its operations, and diversifying the company to target deals in digital and enterprise.