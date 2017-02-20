English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
CES 2017
MWC 2016
MWL TV 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Zain bemoans circumstances as Q4 profit drops

20 FEB 2017

Zain Group CEO Scott Gegenheimer (pictured) put a challenging Q4 down to “exceptional circumstances”, while maintaining confidence in its long term strategy around data monetisation and enterprise.

The company, which operates in eight countries across the Middle East and Africa, reported an 11 per cent year-on-year decline in net income for the quarter to KWD32 million ($106 million), on revenue of $860 million, an 8 per cent drop on the comparable 2015 quarter.

Zain bemoaned a currency translation impact which it said cost the company $83 million in revenue and $42 million in net income, predominately due to the devaluation of currency in Sudan.

“Considering the sound operational progress and transformation we have undertaken across all our markets, it’s unfortunate that exceptional circumstances such as the currency issue in Sudan and tax settlements in Iraq affected our financial performance,” said Gegenheimer.

In December, Zain Iraq negotiated a settlement amounting to $93 million with the country’s finance minister related to capital gains tax on its acquisition of Iraqna, made in 2007.

The company had better to news to report on the results of its investments in 3G and 4G expansions, stating the “upgrades continue to pay off”. Capex amounted to $635 million for the year (excluding Saudi Arabia) on its 3G and 4G upgrades.

Group data revenue for the full year 2016 increased 6 per cent, representing 23 per cent of the group’s consolidated revenue for the year.

Zain generated data revenue growth in each of its markets, the largest being in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Chairman of the board, Assad Al Banwan said the investment reflected “Zain’s commitment to innovation and quality of service”, while Gegenheimer further talked up the company’s efforts around B2B, IoT and smart city solutions.

The company reported 47 million active subscribers for the end of 2016, up 3 per cent from the previous year.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Telenor boss stresses importance of a digital strategy

Qualcomm Q4 boosted by China performance

Zain sees profit grow despite challenges in Iraq

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Preview

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association